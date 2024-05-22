My Impact Meter's CEO, Kanwal Cheema, Honored at Dinner with Pakistan's Ambassador to the US

WASHINGTON - In a significant event that highlighted the intersection of philanthropy and technology, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, H.E. Masood Khan, organized an exclusive dinner at Pakistan House in Washington, DC. This prestigious gathering on 20th May brought together the accomplished Pakistani diaspora from the Washington, DC area to a special “meet and greet” with Kanwal Cheema, the Founder and CEO of My Impact Meter.

The dinner, hosted by Ambassador Khan, served as a platform to introduce My Impact Meter to an audience committed to making a difference. The organization is at the forefront of revolutionizing charitable giving by leveraging technology to ensure transparency, efficiency, and convenience. Through innovative solutions, My Impact Meter facilitates donations in the form of grocery vouchers and education services via partnered providers, effectively functioning as a digital mall for NGOs.

Kanwal Cheema's participation in this esteemed event underscored her leadership and the significant impact My Impact Meter is making in the realm of digital charity. Her attendance was not only a recognition of her contributions but also a testament to the organization's dedication to driving positive social change.

The evening was marked by meaningful discussions on key issues related to philanthropy, technology, and social innovation. Attendees explored opportunities for collaboration and exchanged ideas on how to further enhance the impact of charitable initiatives.

My Impact Meter's approach to philanthropy is modern and efficient, setting a new standard in the way charitable giving is conducted. By partnering with NGOs to showcase their causes transparently, the platform makes it extremely simple and convenient for the diaspora to contribute to impactful causes back home.

The support from Ambassador Masood Khan and his staff was invaluable in making the event a success. Their hospitality and commitment to fostering positive connections within the community were evident throughout the evening.

For more information about My Impact Meter and its innovative approach to charity, visit (http://www.myimpactmeter.com).