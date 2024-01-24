Islamabad IGP shares update on schools, market closure amid security threats

ISLAMABAD – Several universities in federal capital Islamabad were closed amid threat alert about a potential terror attack, and now unverified accounts continue to share fake news about schools and market closures in the metropolis.
As rumours rife online, Islamabad police chief Dr Akbar Nasir clarified that no educational institution, market or private institution had been closed in the federal capital.
Islamabad police also issued statement on X, saying situation is under control in the ICT and there was no disruption in daily routine.
Cops in capital issued clarification, asking people to avoid spreading rumours online.
اسلام آباد میں سیکیورٹی کی وجہ سے کوئی تعلیمی ادارہ، مارکیٹ، بنک یا کوئی نجی ادارہ بند نہیں کروایا گیا۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 23, 2024
اسلام آباد میں حالات بالکل پرامن ہیں اور معمولات زندگی رواں دواں ہیں۔
اس پر گزشتہ روز آئی سی سی پی او ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں کی طرف سے ویڈیو پیغام کے ذریعے وضاحت بھی جاری کی…
It said law enforcers are performing all out efforts to maintain law and order in the city. As panc gripped capital, IGP assured people that there is nothing to worry about.
People should not stop going to schools or colleges, the top cop said, rebuffing reports aired in private news channels that educational institutions in Islamabad had been shut down indefinitely.
Islamabad police however urged masses to remain vigilant, and to stay connected with the its social media handles for timely updates.
Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
