Pakistan

Islamabad IGP shares update on schools, market closure amid security threats

Web Desk
11:00 AM | 24 Jan, 2024
Islamabad IGP shares update on schools, market closure amid security threats
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Several universities in federal capital Islamabad were closed amid threat alert about a potential terror attack, and now unverified accounts continue to share fake news about schools and market closures in the metropolis.  

As rumours rife online, Islamabad police chief Dr Akbar Nasir clarified that no educational institution, market or private institution had been closed in the federal capital.

Islamabad police also issued statement on X, saying situation is under control in the ICT and there was no disruption in daily routine. 

Cops in capital issued clarification, asking people to avoid spreading rumours online.

It said law enforcers are performing all out efforts to maintain law and order in the city. As panc gripped capital, IGP assured people that there is nothing to worry about.

People should not stop going to schools or colleges, the top cop said, rebuffing reports aired in private news channels that educational institutions in Islamabad had been shut down indefinitely.

Islamabad police however urged masses to remain vigilant, and to stay connected with the its social media handles for timely updates. 

Web Desk

