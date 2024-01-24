Search

Web Desk
11:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2024
Was Umair Jaswal threatened to divorce Sana Javed?
Source: social media

Pakistani rockstar Umair Jaswal, and Sana Javed were not living together, and their separation was confirmed as Sana married Shoaib Malik, and what follows is startling revelations.

Amid widespread speculations online, a Pakistani journalist made stunning claims about the separation between Khayal crooner and Sana Javed.

Journalist Naeem Hanif said Umair faced threatening phone calls to leave Sana, and ended the marriage respectfully. 

Earlier, it was reported that Malik and Sana first interacted on the set of famous reality show and their attraction grew over time.

The journo further claimed that Sania Mirza was aware of their alleged closeness and she took the matter with Shoaib's family. Despite the family's efforts, Malik and Sania called it quits.

