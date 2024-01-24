Search

BusinessTechnology

KuCoin launches Educational Program 'KuCoin Campus' on International Education Day

KuCoin partners with Future Fest for the first university roadshow to foster dialogue around the future of crypto and technological innovation

Web Desk
12:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
KuCoin launches Educational Program 'KuCoin Campus' on International Education Day

KuCoin, a global top 5 cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce the launch of an educational initiative on International Education day - KuCoin Campus.

Functioning as the offline extension of KuCoin Learn, KuCoin Campus brings the interactive and engaging learning experience directly to schools and colleges around the globe. By bridging the digital with the tangible, KuCoin reaffirms its dedication to spreading blockchain knowledge, ensuring accessible and comprehensive education for all. The Campus Ambassador program is introduced as part of its initiative to engage young generations worldwide. The program invites students and university groups to become partners of KuCoin, promoting collaboration and knowledge exchange within educational institutions. By fostering partnerships with universities, KuCoin strives to empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts in the blockchain and Web3 space.

At the same time, KuCoin partners with Future Fest, the largest tech event in Pakistan to foster awareness and dialogue surrounding the future of blockchain and technological innovation. As a part of the university roadshow, KuCoin has reached out to institutions in Pakistan like Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Muhammad Ali Jinnah University, Suhail University, Dawood Engineering University, and Nazeer Hussain University in Karachi, and the University of Sindh Jamshoro in Hyderabad. KuCoin also extends its educational journey to Lahore, including Peak Solutions College, Minhaj University, University of Lahore, Superior University Lahore, LUMS and University of Home Economics.

"As the future of finance, crypto is rapidly gaining ground with expanding applications. Our recent survey in Pakistan revealed that 35% of adult crypto users are made of Gen Z individuals aged 18 to 25, highlighting the growing appeal of crypto among younger generations. Recognizing students as pivotal contributors to technological advancement, we understand their eagerness to connect with leading crypto companies. To address this, we introduced KuCoin Campus, an initiative focused on enhancing engagement with students and providing early exposure to crypto and Web3 industry insights at the onset of their careers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to forging partnerships with educational institutions across various regions, ushering in a future where crypto plays a central role on campuses." said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin.

In conjunction with this partnership, KuCoin and Future Fest initiate a market study and a series of Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and campaigns to engage the community in insightful discussions on the future of crypto and tech innovation within the Pakistani landscape. The first AMA session “The Future of Crypto & Tech Innovation in Pakistan” featured Farruhk Kiyani, Country Manager of KuCoin Pakistan and Arzish Azam, Founder and CEO of Future Fest and Ejad Labs, providing an insightful discussion on emerging trends that lie ahead for Pakistan's digital and crypto landscape. The Blockchain Education and Career study gathers valuable insights from the local communities and universities, opening new dialogues on the exciting possibilities within the blockchain industry. Finally, as a part of this collaboration, KuCoin launches campaigns where participants stand a chance to win a total of 1200 USDT and 10 million SHIB!

Campaign #1 Sign up to Claim 700 USDT Welcome Bonus 
Campaign #2 Join to Win 10 Million SHIB 
Campaign #3 Complete Survey to Share 500 USDT Prize

What is KuCoin?

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards.

KuCoin Campus

KuCoin Campus is a global initiative set to unfold through a series of dynamic offline events at schools and colleges around the world. While KuCoin Learn serves as our comprehensive online learning platform, KuCoin Campus extends its educational endeavor into the physical realm. It aims to engage with academic communities, enlightening students and educators alike about the burgeoning world of digital finance and its potential impact on the future. 

Future Fest

Future Fest is the largest annual innovation expo in Pakistan, a premier event dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the advancements in technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Future Fest 2024 is expected to bring together 100,000+ attendees and 300+ speakers from around the world, inviting international investors/companies to Pakistan. Future Fest has contributed $200M+ of investments and 30,000+ jobs in Pakistan’s economy since its inception. Future Fest 2024 will be held at Expo Center Lahore on January 26-28.

Future Fest is hosting global Web3/Crypto speakers including Polygon, Scroll Founders

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:49 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pak-Afghan Torkham border crossing reopens today after 9-day closure

06:54 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

CM Naqvi launches mobile app for Punjab Education Boards

03:12 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Punjab governor commends Future Fest for bringing international ...

06:22 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Meta launches love local Pakistan to celebrate local businesses

06:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

261 startups graduate under PITB’s National Expansion Plan of NICs ...

06:35 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Govt launches policy to buy mobile phones on installments

Most viewed

10:02 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

PTA changes rules for issuing duplicate mobile SIM cards in Pakistan

06:01 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

United States and LUMS inaugurate electric vehicle R&D center

04:46 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

PayPak Debit Card: redefining financial transactions in Pakistan

10:41 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee begins week on positive note against dollar in ...

01:47 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

The unbeaten dominance of realme C67 in Pakistan's smartphone market

12:52 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee further strengthens against dollar in ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

TEDx Lahore Women amplifies empowering narratives from exceptional women 

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 24th January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: