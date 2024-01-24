KuCoin launches Educational Program 'KuCoin Campus' on International Education Day

KuCoin, a global top 5 cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce the launch of an educational initiative on International Education day - KuCoin Campus.

Functioning as the offline extension of KuCoin Learn, KuCoin Campus brings the interactive and engaging learning experience directly to schools and colleges around the globe. By bridging the digital with the tangible, KuCoin reaffirms its dedication to spreading blockchain knowledge, ensuring accessible and comprehensive education for all. The Campus Ambassador program is introduced as part of its initiative to engage young generations worldwide. The program invites students and university groups to become partners of KuCoin, promoting collaboration and knowledge exchange within educational institutions. By fostering partnerships with universities, KuCoin strives to empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts in the blockchain and Web3 space.

At the same time, KuCoin partners with Future Fest, the largest tech event in Pakistan to foster awareness and dialogue surrounding the future of blockchain and technological innovation. As a part of the university roadshow, KuCoin has reached out to institutions in Pakistan like Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Muhammad Ali Jinnah University, Suhail University, Dawood Engineering University, and Nazeer Hussain University in Karachi, and the University of Sindh Jamshoro in Hyderabad. KuCoin also extends its educational journey to Lahore, including Peak Solutions College, Minhaj University, University of Lahore, Superior University Lahore, LUMS and University of Home Economics.

"As the future of finance, crypto is rapidly gaining ground with expanding applications. Our recent survey in Pakistan revealed that 35% of adult crypto users are made of Gen Z individuals aged 18 to 25, highlighting the growing appeal of crypto among younger generations. Recognizing students as pivotal contributors to technological advancement, we understand their eagerness to connect with leading crypto companies. To address this, we introduced KuCoin Campus, an initiative focused on enhancing engagement with students and providing early exposure to crypto and Web3 industry insights at the onset of their careers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to forging partnerships with educational institutions across various regions, ushering in a future where crypto plays a central role on campuses." said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin.

In conjunction with this partnership, KuCoin and Future Fest initiate a market study and a series of Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and campaigns to engage the community in insightful discussions on the future of crypto and tech innovation within the Pakistani landscape. The first AMA session “The Future of Crypto & Tech Innovation in Pakistan” featured Farruhk Kiyani, Country Manager of KuCoin Pakistan and Arzish Azam, Founder and CEO of Future Fest and Ejad Labs, providing an insightful discussion on emerging trends that lie ahead for Pakistan's digital and crypto landscape. The Blockchain Education and Career study gathers valuable insights from the local communities and universities, opening new dialogues on the exciting possibilities within the blockchain industry. Finally, as a part of this collaboration, KuCoin launches campaigns where participants stand a chance to win a total of 1200 USDT and 10 million SHIB!

What is KuCoin?

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards.

KuCoin Campus

KuCoin Campus is a global initiative set to unfold through a series of dynamic offline events at schools and colleges around the world. While KuCoin Learn serves as our comprehensive online learning platform, KuCoin Campus extends its educational endeavor into the physical realm. It aims to engage with academic communities, enlightening students and educators alike about the burgeoning world of digital finance and its potential impact on the future.

Future Fest

Future Fest is the largest annual innovation expo in Pakistan, a premier event dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the advancements in technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Future Fest 2024 is expected to bring together 100,000+ attendees and 300+ speakers from around the world, inviting international investors/companies to Pakistan. Future Fest has contributed $200M+ of investments and 30,000+ jobs in Pakistan’s economy since its inception. Future Fest 2024 will be held at Expo Center Lahore on January 26-28.