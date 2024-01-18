Future Fest is hosting global Web3/Crypto speakers including Polygon, Scroll Founders

LAHORE — Future Fest has been the go-to event for the convergence of global experts in crypto, blockchain, NFTs. This web3 focus has been elevated at the 3rd edition of Future Fest that will take place on January 26-28 at Expo Center Lahore, in partnership with global leaders including BitGet, KuCoin, Linea, Polygon, Scroll, BingX, CoinEx and more.



The event will offer an unparalleled platform for discussing these sectors' latest trends, challenges, and opportunities by hosting featured speakers like Polygon Labs Founder Sandeep Nailwal, Scroll Founder Sandy Peng, crypto entrepreneur Waqar Zaka, on topics such as "Dark Side of Blockchain," "Cracking Crypto,", "The Evolution of Money" and "Shape Your Web3 Startup Today".

Future Fest 2024 will host the first global celebration event of the Ethereum “Dencun” upgrade, in partnership with Linea for our web3 community. Future Fest will also host a much-needed roundtable discussion on "Regulating Virtual Assets in Pakistan", featuring key stakeholders to address the challenges/opportunities for digital assets in the current regulatory landscape and to enable the formulation of a solution-oriented whitepaper.

Arzish Azam was recently invited to be part of the AMA session by KuCoin on their Twitter Space titled “Future of Crypto & Tech Innovation in Pakistan”.

“Future Fest has been the leading advocate for blockchain in Pakistan. When I was the Adviser to the Ministry of Science and Technology on emerging technologies, we hosted Pakistan’s first-ever Blockchain Summit and the President gave a call to form a National Blockchain Strategy. This year what we’re doing is even more significant”, said Arzish Azam, Founder Future Fest.

As Pakistan's largest tech event, Future Fest will host 100,000+ attendees, 300 speakers, and international guests, bridging the global perspective to the top 50 industries of Pakistan during this crucial economic period. Future Fest continues to attract global attention with its wide array of events and expos including brand-new activities like the 3-day Music Festival, EV Expo, ChaiCon, Shopping xFashion Expo, and Food Arena powered by high-speed WiFi connectivity and enhanced broadband network, ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.

Supported by leading companies like Hashoo Group, Graana, The Vertical, EasyPaisa, Google Cloud, and more, Future Fest is more than just an event; it's a catalyst for innovation and economic growth. With a history of contributing over $200 million in investments and creating 30,000+ jobs, the festival is a cornerstone of Pakistan's evolving economy.

Register now at www.futurefest.pk to be part of Future Fest 2024 at Expo Center Lahore from January 26-28, and witness the synergy of technology and art like never before.