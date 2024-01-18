Search

Politicians, diplomats hail Pakistan’s 'befitting response' to Iran after air raids

Web Desk
12:58 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
Politicians, diplomats hail Pakistan’s 'befitting response' to Iran after air raids

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan conducted air strikes inside Iran on Thursday in first military action a day after Tehran killed Pakistani civilians, and now the country’s top politicians and diplomats back Operation ‘Marg Bar Sarmchar’ that killed BLF terrorists.

Foreign Office said armed forces took out precision military strikes against Baloch militants in southeastern Iran, and several militants were killed.

Islamabad’s befitting response to its Western neighboring country is being commended by the country’s politicians and diplomats.

Pakistan’s former PM Shehbaz Sharif backed the country’s armed forces for timely action to ensure its territorial integrity saying the safety of Pakistanis is of paramount importance.

In a social media post, PML-N leader all praised for fitting diplomatic and military steps for peace and security. Sharif said Pakistan seeks peace between our two neighbourly countries but reserves the right to defend ourselves.

He further saluted the armed forces for carrying out Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar.

Senator and senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman called it a thoughtful response as Pakistani downgraded diplomatic ties with Iran for violating its air space.

Sherry was of the view that If Tehran got any credible intel, the first should inform Pakistan via diplomatic channel, and further emphasised restraint by both sides.

Recalling decades-long old ties with Tehran, she said there is a need to improve relations. PPP leader said it would be better if Asian neighbors do not escalate tensions.

Pakistan’s ex-defence minister and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif urged Islamabad to avoid escalation with Iran, and called for further efforts to improve ties.

PML-N stalwart said Pakistan played an active role in resolving the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, advising both sides to chalk out joint strategy to curb terrorism.

The country’s ex-foreign secretary Aizaz Chaudhry hailed the move, saying Islamabad proved its ability to retaliate to such cross-border attacks.

He however insisted that both sides should be engaged in high-level communication to ensure avoiding such instances.

