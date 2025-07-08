Actress Humaira Asghar Ali found dead at Karachi’s DHA residence

KARACHI – The body of actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was discovered in an apartment located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to South DIG Syed Asad Raza, the body was found in a flat at Ittehad Commercial, Phase VI. Gizri police, in an official statement, identified the deceased as the 32-year-old actress and estimated that she had passed away approximately two weeks before her body was recovered.

DIG Raza explained that Gizri police were acting on a court order to vacate the apartment. When officers arrived at 3:15pm and received no response after knocking, they broke the lock and entered the premises, where they found the body. The Crime Scene Unit was then called to gather forensic evidence.

Ali had been residing in the apartment as a tenant. DIG Raza noted that the condition of the body suggested it had been there for several days.

However, the cause of death remains undetermined at this stage. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for further legal and medical examination.

Dr Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon, confirmed the arrival of the body at the hospital and stated that it was in an advanced state of decomposition. Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident.

Humaira Asghar Ali had appeared in the ARY reality show Tamasha Ghar and the 2015 film Jalaibee.