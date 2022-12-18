Ayesha Omar shows love for her fans in new beach video
Lollywood's fashion icon and accomplished actress Ayesha Omar now has one more achievement to celebrate.
The 41-year-old diva who has been quite active on social media, and is often interacting with her millions of fans, just hit the 5.5 million mark on Instagram. This feat makes Omar one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan.
To thank her admirers and diehard fans, the Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat famed actress shared a heartwarming post and showed her gratitude.
Omar's Instagram reel featured her enjoying the sunset on a beach and concluded the short video with '5.5 M' written in sand to honor those who have been with her through thick and thin.
The Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi actress captioned the post, "My Calm down place. Thank you, all 5.5 million of you, my insta Fam. I’m deeply grateful everyday for your love, which ever way you try and express it."
Omar's IG post has garnered 13K+ views so far.
On the work front, Omar was last seen in Miss You Kabhi Kabhi, Mera Dard Bayzuba, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain 2, Phir Bulbulay, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, and Habs.
