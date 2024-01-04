Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly and Mehwish Hayat to take on lead roles in 'Alif Noon' remake

As the new year dawns, the Pakistani film industry is poised for a spectacular comeback, fueled by fresh hopes and aspirations. A wave of new producers and directors has entered the scene, injecting renewed vigour into the cinematic landscape.
Versatile stalwarts such as Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Faryal Mehmood, Yamuna Zaidi, Fawad Khan, and Gohar Rashid are gearing up for film releases, adding to the anticipation surrounding the industry. Notable social activist and singer Shehzad Roy is also making waves alongside actresses Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly, promising an exciting cinematic lineup.
Contributing to the cinematic spectacle, Roy's film 'Alf Noon' is poised to captivate audiences this year. Under the directorial helm of Faisal Qureshi, who previously steered 'Money Back Guarantee' to success, the film assembles a powerhouse trio. Drawing inspiration from the acclaimed 1965 comedy television series on Pakistan Television, written by Kamal Ahmed Rizvi, the film promises to deliver a blend of humour and intrigue.
The iconic television series starred Rafi Khawar as Nanha and Kamal Ahmed Rizvi as Allan. Each episode intricately wove the tale of 'Allan,' portrayed as a shrewd and business-minded individual, who employs immoral tactics to amass quick wealth. His accomplice in these schemes was 'Nanha,' the character that became an instant hit with the audience.
Notably, the film was originally slated for a 2022 release, has overcome delays and is set to captivate audiences in 2024.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Oct-2023/shehzad-roy-dedicates-new-song-to-palestinian-children
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308.5
|311.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.01
|758.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.45
|41.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.95
|925.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.57
|178.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.5
|740.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|334.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.