Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly and Mehwish Hayat to take on lead roles in 'Alif Noon' remake

As the new year dawns, the Pakistani film industry is poised for a spectacular comeback, fueled by fresh hopes and aspirations. A wave of new producers and directors has entered the scene, injecting renewed vigour into the cinematic landscape.

Versatile stalwarts such as Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Faryal Mehmood, Yamuna Zaidi, Fawad Khan, and Gohar Rashid are gearing up for film releases, adding to the anticipation surrounding the industry. Notable social activist and singer Shehzad Roy is also making waves alongside actresses Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly, promising an exciting cinematic lineup.

Contributing to the cinematic spectacle, Roy's film 'Alf Noon' is poised to captivate audiences this year. Under the directorial helm of Faisal Qureshi, who previously steered 'Money Back Guarantee' to success, the film assembles a powerhouse trio. Drawing inspiration from the acclaimed 1965 comedy television series on Pakistan Television, written by Kamal Ahmed Rizvi, the film promises to deliver a blend of humour and intrigue.

The iconic television series starred Rafi Khawar as Nanha and Kamal Ahmed Rizvi as Allan. Each episode intricately wove the tale of 'Allan,' portrayed as a shrewd and business-minded individual, who employs immoral tactics to amass quick wealth. His accomplice in these schemes was 'Nanha,' the character that became an instant hit with the audience.

Notably, the film was originally slated for a 2022 release, has overcome delays and is set to captivate audiences in 2024.

