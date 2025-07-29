Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, Riyal, Dirham to PKR – 29 July 2025

KARACHI – The latest currency exchange show slight changes in buying and selling rates for US Dollar, British Pound, Euro and other currencies.

US Dollar is now being purchased at Rs285.30 and sold at Rs286.30, maintaining relatively stable position amid ongoing economic indicators. UK Pound Sterling strengthened slightly, with buying rate of Rs. 382.20 and a selling rate of Rs. 384.70.

Euro is also holding firm, with the market offering Rs. 334.30 for buying and Rs. 336.30 for selling. Kuwaiti Dinar remains the highest-valued currency on the list, fetching Rs. 919.35 for buying and Rs. 931.35 for selling.

Saudi Riyal: Buy at Rs. 75.90 | Sell at Rs. 76.25, UAE Dirham: Buy at Rs. 77.55 | Sell at Rs. 77.90.