Petrol Price in Pakistan may see big cut from August 1; Check Expected Rates here

ISLAMABAD – After weeks of back-to-back fuel price hikes, a major relief is expected in Petrol, and Diesel Rates from August 1, 2025.

As per information, the federal government is likely to cut petrol prices by Rs6-7 per liter, while diesel may go down by Rs. 1-2 per liter. If these cuts are approved, petrol would fall to Rs265-266 per liter and diesel at Rs. 282 per liter.

As of July 2025, petrol rate stands at Rs. 272.15, diesel at Rs284.35. Petrol prices also had enough fiscal space to slash fuel prices in upcoming review amid lowering inflation and improving economic indicators.

Pakistanis are bearing brunt on fuel prices which continue to climb since June 1, when petrol was priced at around 250 per liter. Since then, petrol has jumped by a staggering Rs. 18-20 per liter.

Public anticipation is growing, with many hoping this predicted price drop becomes reality. If approved, the cut could offer desperately needed breathing room for millions already struggling with the high cost of living.

All eyes are now on Finance Division as it prepares to announce the revised petroleum prices later this week.