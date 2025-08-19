YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s remand extended by four days in online betting apps case

LAHORE – The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced popular YouTuber Ducky Bhai in the district court again after the expiry of his physical remand.

The NCCIA requested the court for an additional 28-day physical remand of Ducky Bhai; however, after hearing arguments, the judicial magistrate extended the remand by four days.

Meanwhile, Ducky Bhai’s lawyer strongly opposed the request for an extension of his remand.

It is worth mentioning that the NCCIA Lahore carried out a major operation yesterday, arresting the suspect at Allama Iqbal International Airport for promoting online betting apps.

According to the spokesperson, the arrested suspect was identified as Saad-ur-Rehman Zulfiqar alias Ducky Bhai, who was promoting illegal betting apps such as Xbet 1 and Binimi on social media platforms and YouTube.

An FIR No. 196/25 has been registered against the suspect on behalf of the state under Sections 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the PECA Amendment Act 2025, along with Sections 294-B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.