Arrest warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, PTI's Amir Mughal

ISLAMABAD – Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI leader Amir Mughal.

The court turned down exemption pleas of two leaders in cases registered against them at Islamabad police stations.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra of ATC issued the warrants after hearing the cases related to the Sangjani and I-9 police stations. Ali Nawaz Awan, Waseem Qayyum, Amir Kiani, and other accused attended the court, while the KP Chief Minister and Amir Mughal requested exemptions from appearing, which were denied.

The judge said exemption requests from attendance could not be accepted, while legal team said suspects were unable to appear because they were out of town. When asked about responsibility for ensuring their attendance, PTI lawyer responded that it was the suspects' responsibility.

The judge remarked that non-appearing accused would face arrest warrants.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra further declared that non-bailable arrest warrants were being issued for all absent accused. He warned that those who skip court hearings would be declared absconders if they fail to appear at the next hearing, scheduled for July 8.