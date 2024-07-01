Search

Ali Sethi's 'Happy Pride' post stirs controversy on social media  

Web Desk
01:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2024
Ali Sethi's 'Happy Pride' post stirs controversy on social media  

Ali Sehti, the celebrated Pakistani singer and son of former Punjab Chief Minister, made headlines about his same sex marriage with artist Salman Toor last year, but the buzz faded away over the months.

Sethi however triggered another debate with his latest social media post. A childhood picture shared by Pasoori singer on 'Pride Day' got everyone's attention.

The 39-year-old shared post on Instagram in which he can be seen celebrating his birthday. However, it was the caption of the singer's post that caught everyone's attention.

Addressing his younger self, Ali said, "Hello little one! I know that sometimes it can be very hard when people tell you not to be who you are." He adds, "But the very thing that makes you different from everyone else becomes an incredible source of beauty and strength. Love awaits you."

He ended the post 'Happy Pride' as hashtag, and its sparked unwanted debate online, with some praising the singer for resistance in conservative society while others told him to respect social norms.

Homosexuality is taboo subject in the country due to cultural, religious, and societal norms. Same-sex relationships are not only socially unacceptable but also legally prohibited.

It also attracts law of the land which can lead to imprisonment while societal attitudes are also hostile towards trans community.

