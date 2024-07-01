Pakistan begins anti-polio campaign in 49 districts

LAHORE – A multi-duration anti-polio campaign commenced across 49 selected districts in the country on Monday.

This special drive aims to administer polio vaccine drops to over 9.5 million children under the age of five.

The campaign covers sixteen districts in Balochistan, eleven in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sixteen in Sindh, and six in Punjab.

In Islamabad, door-to-door vaccination will be conducted in targeted Union Councils.

The initiative is a response to the rising polio cases in Balochistan.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, the campaign targets areas with persistent polio virus presence.