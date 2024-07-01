Search

Sohai Ali Abro celebrates birthday with friends

Web Desk
02:13 PM | 1 Jul, 2024
Sohai Ali Abro celebrates birthday with friends

Sohai Ali Abro, renowned for her stunning looks and exceptional talent in Pakistani television and film, first gained fame through the hit drama Pyare Afzal on ARY Digital.

She was also a key part of the blockbuster film Jawani Phir Nahi Aani and has starred in numerous other popular projects, including Surkh Chandni, Saat Pardon Main, Tanhai, and Motorcycle Girl, for which she won the Best Film Actress award.

After a brief hiatus due to her marriage and the birth of her daughter, Sohai recently returned to the spotlight with the drama serial Gentleman.

Sohai Ali Abro celebrated her birthday in style at the home of Humayun Saeed and Samina & Sana Shahnawaz, surrounded by their numerous awards.

She cut her birthday cake with the producer and her co-actor from Gentleman, with the joyful moment shared by Sana Shahnawaz on Instagram.

03:55 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Visa ban against Nigeria: Turkey issues clarification

