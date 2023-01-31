Sohai Ali Abro stuns in beach photos with family

Lollywood actress Sohai Ali Abro is among the most prominent artists. With multiple successful stints on both small and big screens, Abro's fan following is massive, and so is her filmography.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star, who has been away from the silver screen for quite some time, tends to share rare glimpses from her work and private lives, to keep her fans satisfied.

Abro, who is now a mother of one, is completely invested in her daughter's life as she often posts heartwarming pictures of the mother-daughter duo. With the Pyaray Afzal actress's recent Instagram post being all about her adorable family, Abro has the internet in awe once again.

The Wrong Number diva and her husband, Shehzer Mohammed, went for a little beach day with their princess looking daughter, Sashana, to get "Some vitamin sea."

Accompanying her "honey and honeybun" watching the sunset, the adorable family of three had the best time.

Social media users showered love for the family in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohai Ali Abro (@sohaialiabroofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzar Mohammad (@shehzarmohammad)

On the work front, Abro will next be seen in Love, London, Sialkot, and Kambakht.