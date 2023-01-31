Search

Sohai Ali Abro stuns in beach photos with family

Noor Fatima 08:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
Source: Sohai Ali Abro (Instagram)

Lollywood actress Sohai Ali Abro is among the most prominent artists. With multiple successful stints on both small and big screens, Abro's fan following is massive, and so is her filmography.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star, who has been away from the silver screen for quite some time, tends to share rare glimpses from her work and private lives, to keep her fans satisfied.

Abro, who is now a mother of one, is completely invested in her daughter's life as she often posts heartwarming pictures of the mother-daughter duo. With the Pyaray Afzal actress's recent Instagram post being all about her adorable family, Abro has the internet in awe once again.

The Wrong Number diva and her husband, Shehzer Mohammed, went for a little beach day with their princess looking daughter, Sashana, to get "Some vitamin sea."

Accompanying her "honey and honeybun" watching the sunset, the adorable family of three had the best time.

Social media users showered love for the family in the comment section.

On the work front, Abro will next be seen in Love, London, Sialkot, and Kambakht.

Sohai Ali Abro is all set to step in Hollywood

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

