Faryal Makhdoom raises eyebrows with revealing dress at Red Sea Film Festival

Maheen Khawaja
05:29 PM | 8 Dec, 2023
Faryal Makhdoom raises eyebrows with revealing dress at Red Sea Film Festival
Source: Faryal Makhdoom (Instagram)

The Pakistani-American model, Faryal Makhdoom, who is also the wife of boxer Amir Khan, graced the closing night of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Radiating elegance, she walked the red carpet adorned in a stunning white satin gown, complete with intricate beaded belt detailing, a headscarf, and a show-stopping train. The glamorous ensemble featured a thigh-high split, showcasing her toned legs and accentuating a pair of silver stilettos.

However, Faryal's choice of attire stirred controversy among her followers, particularly after her recent visit to the holy city of Makkah.

Critics accused her of 'hypocrisy' for donning a revealing outfit so soon after a visit to Mecca. Social media trolls flooded her Instagram post with comments questioning the coherence of her actions.

Undeterred by the criticism, Faryal responded swiftly, clarifying that her dress was pre-planned for the film festival, while her unplanned visit to Makkah was prompted by the festival's proximity. She emphasized that the comments regarding the revealing nature of her dress were unfounded, asserting that she shouldn't have to compromise her choices due to societal expectations. Faryal highlighted her ongoing journey to better herself as a Muslim, urging others to refrain from setting unrealistic expectations for her attire.

She also took to her Instagram and posted a message saying "Also guys, I do want to start bettering my style in dressing. It is something I have been working on for the past few months but like with all change, it naturally takes some time.

I don't drink, I don't party but one of the things I do enjoy is trying different forms of style. However, I know that I can improve on that.
I am aware I'm a Muslim and Inshallah slowly but surely, it's one of the things I am consciously working on.

Please understand, that it's hard being in the public eye... the pressure of events etc. I have avoided the majority of the events (including those that were highly paid).

However, other events I am contractually bound by.

I appreciate the love you guys have for me and understand that you try to guide me but some of the comments can be extremely hurtful. Take it easy on me, I'm only human. We all Sin in different ways and May Allah Guide us All."

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer



05:29 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Faryal Makhdoom raises eyebrows with revealing dress at Red Sea Film Festival

