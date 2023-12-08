Salvos of rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD – Barrage of rockets were fired at the US embassy in Iraqi capital city of Baghdad amid ongoing Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

A US official told international media that a multi-rocket attack was launched at US and coalition forces in the vicinity of Union III and the Baghdad embassy complex, adding that there was no causality or damage reported in the incident.

The rocket attack come against the backdrop of the fighting between US ally Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza where thousands of people, including children have been killed by Israeli forces, since October 7 attack by the fighter group.

The US embassy in a statement said “two salvoes of rockets” were fired at the mission compound in Green Zone at around 4:15am (1:15am GMT).

“Indications are the attacks were initiated by Iran-aligned militias,” said a US spokesperson. “We again call on the government of Iraq … to do all in its power to protect diplomatic and coalition partner personnel and facilities.

“We reiterate that we reserve the right to self-defence and to protect our personnel anywhere in the world,” the spokesperson was quoted as having said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.