Navjot Singh Sidhu's son ties the knot

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's son, Karan Sidhu, has tied the knot with Inayat Randhawa in a joyous ceremony in Patiala.

The former cricketer, expressing his happiness, took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to share enchanting pictures from the celebratory occasion. Decked in a light pink sherwani, Karan exuded charm, while his bride looked resplendent in a pink lehenga. The images captured candid moments of the couple sharing smiles and creating memories during the ceremony.

In one heartwarming snapshot, the bride and groom's families were seated together, radiating joy and unity. The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, Navjot Singh Sidhu, stood alongside his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who recently received the uplifting news of being declared cancer-free.

"Cup of Joy - Son's Wedding Day," wrote the elated Congress leader as he shared the pictures on social media.

Congratulations and warm wishes poured in from numerous well-wishers, extending their joy to the newlyweds and their families.

In June, Navjot Singh Sidhu introduced Inayat Randhawa to the world, sharing images of a family trip on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. The family, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, daughter Rabia Sidhu, and son Karan Sidhu, posed on the banks of the river Ganges. The special occasion marked the beginning of a new chapter as Karan Sidhu and Inayat Randhawa, the newest family member, exchanged promise bands.