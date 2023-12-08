Search

LifestyleViralWorld

Navjot Singh Sidhu's son ties the knot

Maheen Khawaja
07:41 PM | 8 Dec, 2023
Navjot Singh Sidhu's son ties the knot
Source: Twitter

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's son, Karan Sidhu, has tied the knot with Inayat Randhawa in a joyous ceremony in Patiala. 

The former cricketer, expressing his happiness, took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to share enchanting pictures from the celebratory occasion. Decked in a light pink sherwani, Karan exuded charm, while his bride looked resplendent in a pink lehenga. The images captured candid moments of the couple sharing smiles and creating memories during the ceremony.

In one heartwarming snapshot, the bride and groom's families were seated together, radiating joy and unity. The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, Navjot Singh Sidhu, stood alongside his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who recently received the uplifting news of being declared cancer-free.

"Cup of Joy - Son's Wedding Day," wrote the elated Congress leader as he shared the pictures on social media. 

Congratulations and warm wishes poured in from numerous well-wishers, extending their joy to the newlyweds and their families.

In June, Navjot Singh Sidhu introduced Inayat Randhawa to the world, sharing images of a family trip on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. The family, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, daughter Rabia Sidhu, and son Karan Sidhu, posed on the banks of the river Ganges. The special occasion marked the beginning of a new chapter as Karan Sidhu and Inayat Randhawa, the newest family member, exchanged promise bands. 

Indian Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu released from jail after 10 months

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:11 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Imran Ashraf’s ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque ties the knot again (VIDEO)

09:45 AM | 30 Nov, 2023

US exposes India’s nefarious plan to kill Sikh separatist ...

09:24 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Imam-ul-Haq ties the knot with Anmol Mehmood

07:57 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

‘Kabli Pulao' actress Momina Faiq Bajwa ties the knot

07:05 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

HSY unveils Imam-ul-Haq's bride-to-be as Pakistani cricketer set to ...

08:36 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Ali Tariq steals the show at Arijit Singh's concert in Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

Latest

07:41 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Navjot Singh Sidhu's son ties the knot

Horoscope

09:16 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 8, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.23 765.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.89 40.29
Danish Krone DKK 41.19 41.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.41 36.71
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.71 930.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.02 61.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.54 176.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.05 26.35
Omani Riyal OMR 739.62 747.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.22 78.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.12 27.42
Swiss Franc CHF 324.94 327.44
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan increase; Check out latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 December 2023

On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: