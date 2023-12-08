Navjot Singh Sidhu's son ties the knot

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's son, Karan Sidhu, has tied the knot with Inayat Randhawa in a joyous ceremony in Patiala.
The former cricketer, expressing his happiness, took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to share enchanting pictures from the celebratory occasion. Decked in a light pink sherwani, Karan exuded charm, while his bride looked resplendent in a pink lehenga. The images captured candid moments of the couple sharing smiles and creating memories during the ceremony.
In one heartwarming snapshot, the bride and groom's families were seated together, radiating joy and unity. The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, Navjot Singh Sidhu, stood alongside his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who recently received the uplifting news of being declared cancer-free.
"Cup of Joy - Son's Wedding Day," wrote the elated Congress leader as he shared the pictures on social media.
"Cup of Joy - Son's Wedding Day," wrote the elated Congress leader as he shared the pictures on social media.
Congratulations and warm wishes poured in from numerous well-wishers, extending their joy to the newlyweds and their families.
In June, Navjot Singh Sidhu introduced Inayat Randhawa to the world, sharing images of a family trip on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. The family, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, daughter Rabia Sidhu, and son Karan Sidhu, posed on the banks of the river Ganges. The special occasion marked the beginning of a new chapter as Karan Sidhu and Inayat Randhawa, the newest family member, exchanged promise bands.
In June, Navjot Singh Sidhu introduced Inayat Randhawa to the world, sharing images of a family trip on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. The family, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, daughter Rabia Sidhu, and son Karan Sidhu, posed on the banks of the river Ganges. The special occasion marked the beginning of a new chapter as Karan Sidhu and Inayat Randhawa, the newest family member, exchanged promise bands.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
