KP Police deny PTI Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat's arrest

SWABI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Friday denied that they have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, who is also a key member of PTI founder Imran Khan's legal team.
According to initial reports, Marwat was taken into custody in Chakdara, a city located in the Lower Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Malakand deputy inspector general of police said the force had not arrested Marwat.
Messages shared on Marwat's official X handle also confirmed that he was safe and he had been shifted to a safe place. According to one of these messages, Marwat would participate in the PTI workers convention in Bajaur in any case on Saturday.
I managed to escape the attempt of DIR police to abduct me with the heavy duty 300 policemen trying to ABDUCT me, while I was entering Gulabaad near Chakdarrabon my way for tomorrow's conventionin Bajour. Our workers blocked the road to make it possible for me to escape the…— Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (@sherafzalmarwat) December 8, 2023
شیر افضل مروت ٹیم کی بریکنگ نیوز:— Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (@sherafzalmarwat) December 8, 2023
شیر افضل مروت کو محفوظ مقام پر منتقل کر دیا گیا ہے۔ کل باجوڑ کنونشن میں ضرور شرکت کریں گے۔ تمام پی ٹی آئی ورکرز اور عمران ٹائیگرز سے اپیل کی جاتی ہے کہ کنونشن کو کامیاب بنانے کے لیے بھرپور شرکت کریں۔ آزادی کبھی پلیٹ میں نہیں دی جاتی، چھیننی…
However, it wasn't immediately clear if Marwat's X account was actually being operated by him and his team or someone else.
The outspoken lawmaker was previously charged with using social media to incite protests against government institutions.
In response to his apprehension, PTI referred to it as abduction. PTI claims that these pressure methods are ineffective and wants Marwat's immediate release in a social media post.
It further demanded that attempts at pre-election rigging be promptly put to an end and called on Pakistan's Chief Justice to look into the "unlawful arrest."
Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer @sherafzalmarwat has been kidnapped from Chakdara, on his way to Bajaur for tomorrow’s worker convention.— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 8, 2023
We demand his immediate release, these pressure tactics cannot and won’t work. Pre-poll rigging attempts must be immediately stopped.
Once…
Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.