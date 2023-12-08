Search

Pakistan

KP Police deny PTI Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat's arrest

Web Desk
08:53 PM | 8 Dec, 2023
KP Police deny PTI Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat's arrest
Source: Twitter

SWABI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Friday denied that they have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, who is also a key member of PTI founder Imran Khan's legal team.

According to initial reports, Marwat was taken into custody in Chakdara, a city located in the Lower Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Malakand deputy inspector general of police said the force had not arrested Marwat.

Messages shared on Marwat's official X handle also confirmed that he was safe and he had been shifted to a safe place. According to one of these messages, Marwat would participate in the PTI workers convention in Bajaur in any case on Saturday. 

However, it wasn't immediately clear if Marwat's X account was actually being operated by him and his team or someone else. 

The outspoken lawmaker was previously charged with using social media to incite protests against government institutions.

In response to his apprehension, PTI referred to it as abduction. PTI claims that these pressure methods are ineffective and wants Marwat's immediate release in a social media post.

It further demanded that attempts at pre-election rigging be promptly put to an end and called on Pakistan's Chief Justice to look into the "unlawful arrest."

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:03 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Imran Khan’s finance czar Shaukat Tarin quits PTI, resigns from ...

11:20 AM | 7 Dec, 2023

Lahore Traffic Police changes process of getting Learner Driving ...

06:27 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Punjab Police intelligence operator jobs 2023

09:57 AM | 3 Dec, 2023

Pakistan remains committed to eliminate societal barriers: President ...

02:40 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Pakistani forces arrest most-wanted TTP terrorist in Mardan  

12:31 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

More trouble for Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis as NAB files Gujrat kickbacks ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:51 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Banks to accept Hajj 2024 applications even on weekend: Here's the schedule

Horoscope

09:16 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 8, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.23 765.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.89 40.29
Danish Krone DKK 41.19 41.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.41 36.71
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.71 930.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.02 61.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.54 176.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.05 26.35
Omani Riyal OMR 739.62 747.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.22 78.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.12 27.42
Swiss Franc CHF 324.94 327.44
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan increase; Check out latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 December 2023

On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: