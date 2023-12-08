KP Police deny PTI Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat's arrest

SWABI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Friday denied that they have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, who is also a key member of PTI founder Imran Khan's legal team.

According to initial reports, Marwat was taken into custody in Chakdara, a city located in the Lower Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Malakand deputy inspector general of police said the force had not arrested Marwat.

Messages shared on Marwat's official X handle also confirmed that he was safe and he had been shifted to a safe place. According to one of these messages, Marwat would participate in the PTI workers convention in Bajaur in any case on Saturday.

I managed to escape the attempt of DIR police to abduct me with the heavy duty 300 policemen trying to ABDUCT me, while I was entering Gulabaad near Chakdarrabon my way for tomorrow's conventionin Bajour. Our workers blocked the road to make it possible for me to escape the… — Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (@sherafzalmarwat) December 8, 2023

شیر افضل مروت ٹیم کی بریکنگ نیوز:



شیر افضل مروت کو محفوظ مقام پر منتقل کر دیا گیا ہے۔ کل باجوڑ کنونشن میں ضرور شرکت کریں گے۔ تمام پی ٹی آئی ورکرز اور عمران ٹائیگرز سے اپیل کی جاتی ہے کہ کنونشن کو کامیاب بنانے کے لیے بھرپور شرکت کریں۔ آزادی کبھی پلیٹ میں نہیں دی جاتی، چھیننی… — Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (@sherafzalmarwat) December 8, 2023

However, it wasn't immediately clear if Marwat's X account was actually being operated by him and his team or someone else.

The outspoken lawmaker was previously charged with using social media to incite protests against government institutions.

In response to his apprehension, PTI referred to it as abduction. PTI claims that these pressure methods are ineffective and wants Marwat's immediate release in a social media post.

It further demanded that attempts at pre-election rigging be promptly put to an end and called on Pakistan's Chief Justice to look into the "unlawful arrest."