WhatsApp introduces audio messaging service 'View Once'

After Images and Videos, WhatsApp has introduced "View Once" for audio communication. In all honesty, this feature should be called "Listen Once".

According to WhatsApp, ''We introduced View Once for photos and videos back in 2021 to add another layer of privacy to your messages. Today, we’re excited to announce you can now send a voice message that will disappear once listened to.''

''As with all your personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of our continued privacy innovation.''

As implied by the name, View Once lets you record voice messages that will disappear once listened to.

In addition to giving users more flexibility to use WhatsApp features for a wider variety of messages, this might be useful for exchanging sensitive or confidential information.

Here is how to use this feature:

Send view once voice messages

Open an individual or group chat

Tap the microphone

Swipe up to lock the recording

Tap and hold record

Tap on ''View once''

When this turns green, you’re in view once mode.

If the recipient has read messages enabled, you’ll see an opened receipt in the chat when they’ve opened your view once media or voice message.