FM Bilawal apprises UNGA President Abdullah on Indian official’s blasphemous remarks

09:09 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
FM Bilawal apprises UNGA President Abdullah on Indian official’s blasphemous remarks
Source: @shazyPSF (Twitter)/ Abdullah Shahid (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari apprised the President of UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, of the blasphemous remarks made by two senior officials of India's ruling party BJP, against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In a telephonic conversation on Friday, the foreign minister regretted that such wilful and deliberate provocation had deeply hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world.

He urged the President of UN General Assembly to take cognizance of this abhorrent development amidst growing hate speech and rising Islamophobia in India.

Referring to the muted response of the Indian leadership on the incident, the Foreign Minister noted that silence could be taken as complicity, and could lead to further incitement to violence, communal discord and hate incidents.

Noting the UN's positions on hate speech and Islamophobia, the Foreign Minister expected that the forum of the United Nations would be utilized for constructive debate among member states, also with a view to redressing this issue that has caused such pain and resentment among the Muslims.

President of UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid underscored the important role of the General Assembly and the need for the membership to work together on these issues.

Muslim countries, institutions condemn BJP ... 03:25 PM | 6 Jun, 2022

JEDDAH – Muslim countries and institutions have condemned the derogatory remarks made by a top official of ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Army comes up with fuel-saving strategy ...
10:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Check out how new tax regime will affect you!
10:08 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Aamir Liaquat laid to rest amid tears and tributes
07:55 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Budget 2022-23: Rs1523b allocated for Pakistan's ...
05:37 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Pervez Musharraf is alive and not on ventilator, ...
05:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Cabinet approves 15pc raise in salaries of govt ...
02:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Salman Khan escapes assassination bid days after receiving threats
09:31 AM | 11 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr