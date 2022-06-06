Muslim countries, institutions condemn BJP leader's blasphemous remarks

03:25 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Muslim countries, institutions condemn BJP leader's blasphemous remarks
Source: Radio Pakistan
JEDDAH – Muslim countries and institutions have condemned the derogatory remarks made by a top official of India’s ruling party BJP against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Last week, a spokesperson of the ruling party made the remarks, sparking clashes in an Indian state and prompting demand for her arrest.

Saudi Arabia described the comments as insulting and called for respect for beliefs and religions.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it "reaffirms its permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion and refuses to prejudice all religious figures and symbols."

Qatar and Iran also summoned Indian ambassadors to its foreign ministry and demanded a public apology from India for the derogatory comments.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said the remarks came in a context of intensifying hatred and abuse toward Islam in India.

“These cases of defamation are part of a growing spate of hatred and defamation of Islam in India and systematic practices against Indian Muslims, particularly in light of a set of decisions to prohibit the use of hijab in educational institutions in some Indian states, including demolition of Muslims' properties and growing violence against them,” read the OIC statement.

The OIC calls on the Indian authorities to decisively address these incidents of defamation and all forms of insult to the noble Prophet and Islam and to bring those who incite and perpetrate violence against Muslims to justice and hold those behind them accountable. It also calls on the Indian authorities to ensure the safety, security and well-being Muslims in India and protect their rights as well as religious and cultural identity, dignity and places of worship.

