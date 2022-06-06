TikToker Romaisa Khan's new funny video goes viral
04:15 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new funny video goes viral
Source: Romaisa Khan (Instagram)
TikTok star Romaisa Khan has got her fans fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm. 

The social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her official handles and this time was no exception either.

Taking to Instagram, Romaisa shared a new hilarious video that left her admirers amused and rolling with laughter.

"If you know you know.. ???? Tag your school friends.", she shared the humorous video where she acts like a bunch of 90s kids.

Khan is a famous TikTok star and a model. She is known for her beautiful looks, cute smile and personality. She is primarily famous for comedy video clips, and dancing videos and performs lip-syncs on TikTok (Musical.ly). 

