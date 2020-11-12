Romaisa Khan receives huge fan support after 'fake leaked video' controversy

04:23 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Romaisa Khan receives huge fan support after 'fake leaked video' controversy
Share

LAHORE- TikTok star Romaisa Khan recently became the victim of a 'fake leaked video' controversy.

A private, intimate clip was doing rounds on social media, as Romiasa Khan's 'leaked' video. Some even thought that it was Malika Cheema, another popular TikTok personality.

Following this, Khan took to social media to clear the air and rebuffed the rumors.

TikTok star Romaisa Khan says the leaked video is ... 12:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2020

A video circulating on Whatsapp has taken the internet by storm. The private video was being shared around as TikTok ...

Rubbishing all the hearsay, she shared that the girl in the inappropriate video isn't her or Cheema.

All of Romaisa's fans continue to support her through the nasty scandal. Sending best wishes and love under her recent post, they said: 

The 20-year-old star has a massive following on all social media platforms. Hailing from Karachi, Khan has 3.5 million followers on the video-sharing app and over one million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Meet my cat CHARLIE!

A post shared by ROMAISA KHAN♐️ (@romaisa.khan._) on

The TikToker recently made her TV debut with a rom-com drama series titled ‘Masters’.

View this post on Instagram

Human version of “Flaming hot Cheetos” ????: @mamoopardesi

A post shared by ROMAISA KHAN♐️ (@romaisa.khan._) on

Stay tuned for more updates!

More From This Category
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at ...
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Romaisa Khan receives huge fan support after ...
04:23 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Wasim and Shaniera Akram lament over child abuse ...
03:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Maryam Nawaz is a spitting image of Halime ...
03:26 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
TikToker Zulqarnain Sikander comes under fire for ...
02:40 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Hareem Farooq shares her views on Feminism
02:25 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr