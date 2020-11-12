Romaisa Khan receives huge fan support after 'fake leaked video' controversy
LAHORE- TikTok star Romaisa Khan recently became the victim of a 'fake leaked video' controversy.
A private, intimate clip was doing rounds on social media, as Romiasa Khan's 'leaked' video. Some even thought that it was Malika Cheema, another popular TikTok personality.
Following this, Khan took to social media to clear the air and rebuffed the rumors.
Rubbishing all the hearsay, she shared that the girl in the inappropriate video isn't her or Cheema.
All of Romaisa's fans continue to support her through the nasty scandal. Sending best wishes and love under her recent post, they said:
The 20-year-old star has a massive following on all social media platforms. Hailing from Karachi, Khan has 3.5 million followers on the video-sharing app and over one million followers on Instagram.
The TikToker recently made her TV debut with a rom-com drama series titled ‘Masters’.
