Lollywood stars talk about mental health after Maulana Tariq Jamil's son's death

Maheen Khawaja
06:43 PM | 31 Oct, 2023
Lollywood stars talk about mental health after Maulana Tariq Jamil's son's death
Asim Jamil, the son of the esteemed Islamic scholar and preacher, Maulana Tariq Jamil, tragically lost his life due to a gunshot wound at his farmhouse. Maulana Yousaf Jamil shared heart-wrenching details about his younger brother's unexpected passing, revealing that Asim had been battling depression, and the family had provided unwavering support during his struggle with this condition.

In the wake of this tragedy, several celebrities have taken to social media to emphasize the importance of openly addressing mental health issues. 

Syeda Tuba Anwar, after offering her prayers for the departed soul, extended her sympathy to Maulana Tariq Jamil and his family. She acknowledged the reality of depression, emphasizing the need to be compassionate and avoid passing judgment based on limited perspectives.

Saba Faisal expressed her condolences on her Instagram Story, acknowledging the transient nature of human existence and praying for patience and strength for the family.

Anoushey Ashraf, while sharing a video in which the elder son explained the circumstances of Asim's passing, took to her Instagram Story to address the misconception that depression is solely related to one's connection with God. She stressed that depression is a legitimate medical issue, distinct from spiritual beliefs. She expressed her sadness at the loss of such a young life and wished Asim eternal peace.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

