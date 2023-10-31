Shaheen Afridi becomes joint-highest wicket-taker of World Cup 2023

KOLKATA – Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Tuesday became the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 with his three-wicket haul in the league fixture against Bangladesh at the Kolkata stadium.

Afridi removed Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah Riyad through his magical bowling spell that restricted the Tigers from building a tough total.

Shaheen Afridi, who now has 16 wickets, is tied with Australian bowler Adam Zampa.

He has also become the fastest pacer to complete 100 ODI wickets. The left-armed pacer achieved the milestone during a match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 in Kolkata, India.

Tanzid Hasan became Shaheen's 100th victim when dismissed him for LBW on the fifth delivery of his first over against Bangladesh.

He reached the milestone in 51 matches, surpassing Australia’s Mitchell Starc who had achieved 100 scalps in 52 outings.

Shaheen has also become the fastest Pakistani bowler to complete 100 wickets, surpassing Saqlain Mushtaq’s record who achieved the feat in 53 matches.