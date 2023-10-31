  

Search

ODI World Cup Updates

Shaheen Afridi becomes joint-highest wicket-taker of World Cup 2023

07:22 PM | 31 Oct, 2023
Shaheen Afridi becomes joint-highest wicket-taker of World Cup 2023
Source: PCB (Twitter)

KOLKATA – Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Tuesday became the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 with his three-wicket haul in the league fixture against Bangladesh at the Kolkata stadium. 

Afridi removed Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah Riyad through his magical bowling spell that restricted the Tigers from building a tough total. 

Shaheen Afridi, who now has 16 wickets, is tied with Australian bowler Adam Zampa. 

He has also become the fastest pacer to complete 100 ODI wickets. The left-armed pacer achieved the milestone during a match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 in Kolkata, India.

Tanzid Hasan became Shaheen's 100th victim when dismissed him for LBW on the fifth delivery of his first over against Bangladesh.

He reached the milestone in 51 matches, surpassing Australia’s Mitchell Starc who had achieved 100 scalps in 52 outings.

Shaheen has also become the fastest Pakistani bowler to complete 100 wickets, surpassing Saqlain Mushtaq’s record who achieved the feat in 53 matches.

Shaheen Afridi achieves key milestone in World Cup 2023

Facebook Comments

ODI World Cup Updates

02:45 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Shaheen Afridi becomes fastest pacer to 100 ODI wickets

11:15 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match free live streaming here

09:48 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Bowlers shine as Pakistan dismiss Bangladesh for 204 in crucial World ...

12:19 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match - Free Live Streaming ...

10:32 AM | 30 Oct, 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

01:32 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

India vs England World Cup match free live streaming here

Advertisement

Latest

07:22 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Shaheen Afridi becomes joint-highest wicket-taker of World Cup 2023

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 31 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US dollar, Euro, Dirham, and Riyal

Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).

PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.

Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 October, 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices slide in Pakistan in line with global trend

Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.

The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.

Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028. 

22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.

In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today - 31 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 212,100 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: