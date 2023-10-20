  

Shaheen Afridi achieves key milestone in World Cup 2023

05:53 PM | 20 Oct, 2023
Shaheen Afridi achieves key milestone in World Cup 2023
Source: PCB

LAHORE – Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has achieved another milestone after a late show of impressive bowling against Australia in a World Cup match. 

The left-armed fast bowler claimed five-wicket haul, becoming the second Pakistani to achieve the title. He has equaled the record of his father-in-law Shahid Afridi, who is the first player from Pakistan to get two five-fers in World Cup. 

Shaheen Afridi dismissed Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to achieve the milestone. 

Meanwhile, Australian openers David Waner and Marsh helped their side to build a mammoth total of 367 runs for Pakistan as the Team Green could not get early breakthroughs. 

CWC23: David, March shine as Australia post 368 runs target for Pakistan to win 

