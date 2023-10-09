Search

Has Pakistan's cricket presenter Zainab Abbas left India during World Cup 2023?

02:36 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
Has Pakistan’s cricket presenter Zainab Abbas left India during World Cup 2023?
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Zainab Abbas, a Pakistani presenter picked by ICC for the World Cup 2023 event, has left India, taking preemptive measures over security threats, it emerged on Monday.

 Reports said the acclaimed sports journalist has reached Dubai as she was facing immense pressure since she reached India to present the mega cricket event.

Her family members and broadcaster had advised him to exit India to avoid any untoward situation, reports quoted her close sources having said.

A section of media claimed that the presenter was deported from India. Lately, a local lawyer had filed a case against her for allegedly sharing anti-Hindu religion comments on social media eight years ago.

Earlier this month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had named Zainab Abbas as presenter for the World Cup 2023.

