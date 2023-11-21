PM Modi comforts Indian team after World Cup loss inside dressing room

AHMEDABAD – After the Team Blue lost Cricket World Cup 2023 final to Australia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the dressing room of the national team to comfort and motivate them.

A splendid knock of 137 runs from Travis Head helped Aussies chased a modest target of 241 in 43 overs, snapping India's 10-match winning streak at the tournament.

Videos circulating on social media shows Modi paying a surprise visit to the players after handing the World Cup trophy to Australian captain Pat Cummins. He can be seen consoling and motivating captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and coach Rahul Dravid.

After addressing the national players, Modi sought out individual players to have a word with them, Indian media reported.

He appreciated coach Rahul Dravid and praised the entire team for their hard efforts in the final game. Modi also extended an invitation to the cricket team to meet him in New Delhi.

In his post-match press conference, Dravid said he was yet to take decision about his role as India coach. “Honestly, I haven’t thought about it. I think all our campaign, all our energies were focused on this match, focused on this tournament, and focused till here. And I haven’t actually given it any thought. I have no plans of what’s going to happen in the future,” he stated.