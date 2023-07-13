Search

Babar Azam becomes the only batsmen to rank in top three across all cricket formats

Web Desk 04:47 PM | 13 Jul, 2023
Babar Azam becomes the only batsmen to rank in top three across all cricket formats
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Babar Azam, the all-format captain of National team, rose three positions to take the third position in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings on Wednesday, making him the first batter in the world to rank in the top three in all three formats (Test, ODIs, and T20). 

Babar Azam is regarded as one of the finest players in cricket today. The Pakistani batter is presently ranked first in the ODI batter rankings and third in the T20 batter rankings. 

Azam moved up from sixth place to third in the most recent MRF ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings with 862 points. The New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is placed first in the Test batter rankings with 883 points, while the Australian batter is ranked second with 874 points. 

ICC said on its website, ''Head's rise up the batter charts has seen yet another re-shuffle at the top of the batting rankings, with Pakistan captain Babar Azam jumping three places to third and fellow Australians Steve Smith (fourth), Marnus Labuschagne (fifth), and England's Joe Root (sixth) all dropping one spot in what is an enthralling race for top billing''. 

Azam has the chance to overtake the leader if he performs excellently in the forthcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. 

