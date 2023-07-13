Babar Azam becomes the only batsmen to rank in top three across all cricket formats

LAHORE – Babar Azam, the all-format captain of National team, rose three positions to take the third position in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings on Wednesday, making him the first batter in the world to rank in the top three in all three formats (Test, ODIs, and T20).
Babar Azam is regarded as one of the finest players in cricket today. The Pakistani batter is presently ranked first in the ODI batter rankings and third in the T20 batter rankings.
Azam moved up from sixth place to third in the most recent MRF ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings with 862 points. The New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is placed first in the Test batter rankings with 883 points, while the Australian batter is ranked second with 874 points.
ICC said on its website, ''Head's rise up the batter charts has seen yet another re-shuffle at the top of the batting rankings, with Pakistan captain Babar Azam jumping three places to third and fellow Australians Steve Smith (fourth), Marnus Labuschagne (fifth), and England's Joe Root (sixth) all dropping one spot in what is an enthralling race for top billing''.
Azam has the chance to overtake the leader if he performs excellently in the forthcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
