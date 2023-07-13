TikTok updates Family Pairing feature to enhance safety and wellbeing of teenagers

LAHORE - TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, has announced two significant initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and well-being of teenagers on the platform.
In response to valuable feedback from parents and caregivers, TikTok has expanded its content filtering capabilities within Family Pairing. This new feature enables parents or caregivers to further customize the content their teenagers come across while using the app.
By utilizing the content filtering tool, caregivers can now curate a tailored viewing experience for their teens by filtering out specific words, hashtags, and themes that they deem inappropriate or unsuitable. TikTok acknowledges the unique needs of every teenager and empowers caregivers to create a safer and more personalized environment for their teens within the app.
To ensure the development of a well-rounded and inclusive safety framework, TikTok collaborated with renowned experts, including the Family Online Safety Institute. Their expertise and insights allowed TikTok to strike a delicate balance between catering to caregivers' concerns and respecting teenagers' rights to engage and participate in the online world.
As part of this effort, TikTok offers transparency, allowing teenagers to view the keywords their caregivers have added. This transparency not only fosters open conversations about online boundaries and safety but also encourages mutual understanding between teenagers and their parents
The new content filtering feature builds upon TikTok's existing Content Levels system, which is designed to prevent content with mature or complex themes from reaching users between the ages of 13 and 17. By integrating parents' personalized content filters, TikTok strengthens its commitment to creating a safer and more suitable environment for teenagers on the platform.
In addition to Family Pairing, TikTok is proud to introduce its Youth Council, an initiative dedicated to giving young users a voice and actively involving them in shaping TikTok's policies and features. The Youth Council will serve as a platform for teenagers to share their insights, ideas, and concerns, empowering them to contribute to the ongoing development of a safer and more inclusive TikTok community.
As the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, TikTok remains committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its users, particularly teenagers. With the introduction of enhanced Family Pairing features and the establishment of the Youth Council, TikTok continues to take proactive steps towards fostering a positive and responsible online experience for its millions of users worldwide.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
