PPP stuns PML-N in AJK by-election amid rigging claims

MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sardar Ziaul Qamar bags Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) LA-15 by-election on seat rendered vacant after former AJK PM Ilyas Tanveer’s disqualification.

Unofficial results show PPP’s Sardar Zia Qamar on top as he secured 25,755 votes while PML-N’s Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas remained runner-up with 20,485 votes.

The coalition government partners are among several others contesting for the crucial seat.

Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari felicitated Sardar Qamar for winning the by-polls. The seasoned politician thanked Kahmiris for showing trust in PPP.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt accused PPP of rigging in the by-election. In a tweet, the PML-N stalwart said PPP was caught red-handed while rigging in Kashmir, as she shared a clip.

https://twitter.com/hinaparvezbutt/status/1666808423848222720

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar also claimed rigging, that PML-N will win, and that polling is completed 80-90 percent at some stations.