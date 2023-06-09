Antony Blinken stresses US engagement with Pakistan on freedom of expression, rule of law

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed consistent engagement with Pakistan as blanket ban on speeches poses of threat to freedom of expression.

In a letter to US lawmakers, Blinken highlighted consistent talks with all Pakistani stakeholders while emphasizing significant concerns on issues like freedom of expression and political inclusion.

Blinken responded as scores of US lawmakers approached the top diplomat to use to safeguard democracy and protect basic human rights in South Asian nation.

He pointed out the urge need to maintain cordial relations with Islamabad without stepping back on its stance on human rights and democratic norms. He maintained that the state department believes that a democratic Pakistan fully respects the rights of its citizens.

Washington maintains close communication with the Pakistani government and other stakeholders and strongly supports the ‘upholding of democratic principles and the rule of law for all’.

Pakistan rejects allegations of human rights violations in post-May 9 crackdown

Pakistan denied the allegations of human rights violations in actions being conducted by the government following the May 9 incidents when PTI supported had attacked military and public properties in various cities.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch issued the rebuttal in a weekly press briefing while responding to queries following statements from the rights bodies and US lawmakers asking the South Asian country to honour its commitments as hundreds of PTI supporters were arrested in connection with the May 9 mayhem.

The PTI has claimed that its workers, including women, were being harassed in jail, but a committee formed to investigate the claims rejected them as false.