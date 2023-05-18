US lawmakers approach Blinken to exert pressure on Pakistan amid human rights violations

WASHINGTON – Over four dozen United States lawmakers have written a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighting issues related to human rights violations in Pakistan.

In their letter, US lawmakers asked Mr Blinken to exert pressure on the Islamabad as human rights situation worsened under the incumbent setup. It was learnt that the letter was written with the efforts of the Pakistani-American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC).

The development comes days after the surprise arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan which caused nationwide protests in which thousands of his supporters ransacked civil and military installations.

In the letter, US lawmakers maintained that the Pakistani-American community flagged human rights violations, demanding action to protect democratic institutions, an independent judiciary, and freedom of the press.

Today over 65 members of Congress sent a bipartisan letter to @SecBlinken urging him to prioritize the promotion and protection of democracy and human rights in Pakistan



Together Pakistani-Americans are raising their voices in DC



See the letter and our statement below (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nFbEfSxT6p — PakistaniAmericanPAC (@PAKPAC) May 18, 2023

A senior official of the Pakistani-American Political Action Committee stressed the significance of bipartisanship during this critical period and further highlights the need for Washington to ask Pakistan to stop its democratic backsliding. Safeguarding the Rule of law, human rights, freedom of speech, and press freedom are of paramount importance, it said.

Reports suggest that Congress members were lauded for their leadership and dedication to democracy and human rights by signing the letter.

The recent development comes as PTI chief Imran Khan said the law enforcers have surrounded his house to potentially arrest him again. On Wednesday, Punjab caretaker government claimed the former premier was sheltering dozens of people, who allegedly attacked state and military property.

Khan, 70, who denies the allegations, was given an ultimatum until 2pm today to hand over the suspects.