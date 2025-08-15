Punjab Cm Maryam Nawaz Embarks On Japan Visit For Key Investment Talks

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif departed on five-day official visit to Japan aimed at promoting investment opportunities and strengthening economic ties with Tokyo.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and senior officials accompanied CM Maryam as visit, scheduled from August 15 to August 20, will include stops in key Japanese cities such as Yokohama, Osaka, and Tokyo.

During her stay, Maryam Nawaz will hold meetings with prominent Japanese business leaders, top companies, and government officials. The discussions will focus on boosting trade cooperation and attracting Japanese investment in various sectors of Punjab.

Officials have termed the visit an important step towards enhancing bilateral economic relations and opening new avenues for collaboration between Punjab and Japan.