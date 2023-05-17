'Police has surrounded my house,' Imran Khan fears arrest amid heavy deployment at Zaman Park

LAHORE – Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), shared his concerns on Wednesday about heavy police deployment at his Lahore's Zaman Park residence.
''Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has [sic] surrounded my house,'' the PTI chief tweeted.
Khan was detained on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, the day that the nation experienced deadly riots, but a judge later granted him bail.
Probably my last tweet before my next arrest .— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023
Police has surrounded my house.https://t.co/jsGck6uFRj
Later, the former prime minister told party members that he would not oppose if the police arrived with a search warrant to conduct an operation at his Zaman Park home.
"My life is in danger if there are 40 terrorists at my house. Please conduct a search operation, but if you can name the terrorists, we will be happy to show you our complete home,'' he added.
"Don't fan this fire any more," he urged while warning against using the search operation for terrorists as a justification to assault his home.
Earlier today, the interim Punjab government gave an ultimatum to Imran Khan-led party to hand over 'militants' residing in Zaman Park.
In the aftermath of unprecedented vandalism, the Punjab government gave a 24-hour deadline to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hand over 40 'terrorists' who have taken refuge at the residence of the former premier.
Punjab’s interim information minister Aamir Mir, addressing a presser in the provincial capital, said the government has credible intelligence reports about terrorists’ presence at the PTI chief’s famous residence in Lahore.
Calling the intelligence report 'alarming', Mir said agencies confirmed the presence of 'terrorists' in Zaman Park through geo-fencing as he called the former ruling party a non-state actor. The minister alleged that PTI planned the vandalism and arson before the arrest of Imran Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.