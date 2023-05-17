'Police has surrounded my house,' Imran Khan fears arrest amid heavy deployment at Zaman Park

LAHORE – Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), shared his concerns on Wednesday about heavy police deployment at his Lahore's Zaman Park residence.

''Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has [sic] surrounded my house,'' the PTI chief tweeted.

Khan was detained on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, the day that the nation experienced deadly riots, but a judge later granted him bail.

Later, the former prime minister told party members that he would not oppose if the police arrived with a search warrant to conduct an operation at his Zaman Park home.

"My life is in danger if there are 40 terrorists at my house. Please conduct a search operation, but if you can name the terrorists, we will be happy to show you our complete home,'' he added.

"Don't fan this fire any more," he urged while warning against using the search operation for terrorists as a justification to assault his home.

Earlier today, the interim Punjab government gave an ultimatum to Imran Khan-led party to hand over 'militants' residing in Zaman Park.

In the aftermath of unprecedented vandalism, the Punjab government gave a 24-hour deadline to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hand over 40 'terrorists' who have taken refuge at the residence of the former premier.

Punjab’s interim information minister Aamir Mir, addressing a presser in the provincial capital, said the government has credible intelligence reports about terrorists’ presence at the PTI chief’s famous residence in Lahore.

Calling the intelligence report 'alarming', Mir said agencies confirmed the presence of 'terrorists' in Zaman Park through geo-fencing as he called the former ruling party a non-state actor. The minister alleged that PTI planned the vandalism and arson before the arrest of Imran Khan.