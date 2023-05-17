Search

Pakistan, Iran to jointly open border market, power transmission line tomorrow

Web Desk 09:16 PM | 17 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will jointly inaugurate the Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace and Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line at the Mand-Pishin border crossing point on Thursday.

The Foreign Office, in a statement on Wednesday, said this would be one of the six border markets to be constructed along the Pak-Iran common border.

“The Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses,” it said.

The Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line plays a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the region, including households and businesses, by bringing-in additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran.

“The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively,” it said.

The FO said it would also serve as a significant stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

