JI moves Supreme Court against those named in Pandora Papers

ISLAMABAD – The Jamaat-i-Islami Monday submitted a petition to the Supreme Court seeking action against those named in the Pandora Papers.

Reports in local media said JI Chief Sirajul Haq filed the petition which stated that Pandora Papers were a continuation of the Panama Leaks. The federal government was made a party to the case as the opposition party sought action against individuals who looted national wealth.

The petition cited that ICIJ was still investigating the matter of illegal transfer of funds through the said established companies and now the consortium once again, published another list of individuals, who are involved in transferring public money.

The named Pakistani nationals have established their companies, but have not declared the same in their assets provided in their public capacity to the concerned authorities, it further added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan formed a high-level investigation cell to probe Pakistani citizens named in the Pandora Papers leaks. Meanwhile, Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will assist the three-member inspection cell in the investigation.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) exposed Pandora Papers which include the names of more than 700 Pakistani including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s family, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, Punjab minister and PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Axact CEO Shoaib Sheik, are among the named individuals.