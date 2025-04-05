Sweden to resume service for residence, work visas in Pakistan on this date

ISLAMABAD – The Swedish Migration Agency will resume its residence and work permit activities in Pakistan from April 9 (Wednesday), a move that will provide relief to Pakistani applicants.

“Applicants needing to submit biometric data, have their passport checked or be interviewed after submitting an application can once again do so at the embassy in Islamabad,” read an official statement.

This does not apply to those who are applying for a Schengen visa to visit Sweden for a short stay, it added.

Beginning 9 April, those who have applied for a residence permit to come to Sweden to live with someone, to work, or for studies will be able to have their application processed at the Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad.

The previous requirement to travel to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia is being withdrawn, it announced.

“This applies to Pakistani citizens and individuals with resident status in Pakistan who have been instructed by the Swedish Migration Agency to contact a Swedish embassy for an interview, passport check and/or to be fingerprinted and photographed.”

The Pakistani citizens who want to submit an application for a Schengen visa for a short visit to Sweden of up to 90 days, they are still required to submit your application to VFS Global in Bangkok, Yangon, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Cebu, Jakarta, Bali, Phnom Penh, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Tokyo or Seoul.

Once your application has been submitted to VFS Global, it will be sent to the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok for processing and a decision.

The Swedish Migration Agency is currently reviewing the conditions for handling Schengen visa applications in Pakistan and will provide information about this as soon as it is available.