Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sweden to resume service for residence, work visas in Pakistan on this date

Sweden To Resume Service For Residence Work Visas In Pakistan On This Date

ISLAMABAD – The Swedish Migration Agency will resume its residence and work permit activities in Pakistan from April 9 (Wednesday), a move that will provide relief to Pakistani applicants.

“Applicants needing to submit biometric data, have their passport checked or be interviewed after submitting an application can once again do so at the embassy in Islamabad,” read an official statement.

This does not apply to those who are applying for a Schengen visa to visit Sweden for a short stay, it added.

Beginning 9 April, those who have applied for a residence permit to come to Sweden to live with someone, to work, or for studies will be able to have their application processed at the Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad.

The previous requirement to travel to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia is being withdrawn, it announced.

“This applies to Pakistani citizens and individuals with resident status in Pakistan who have been instructed by the Swedish Migration Agency to contact a Swedish embassy for an interview, passport check and/or to be fingerprinted and photographed.”

The Pakistani citizens who want to submit an application for a Schengen visa for a short visit to Sweden of up to 90 days, they are still required to submit your application to VFS Global in Bangkok, Yangon, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Cebu, Jakarta, Bali, Phnom Penh, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Tokyo or Seoul.

Once your application has been submitted to VFS Global, it will be sent to the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok for processing and a decision.

The Swedish Migration Agency is currently reviewing the conditions for handling Schengen visa applications in Pakistan and will provide information about this as soon as it is available.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR – 5 April 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search