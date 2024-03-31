Attack on oil company convoy kills one, injures over dozen in Balochistan’s Harnai

QUETTA – An attack on a convoy of a petroleum company left one dead and 14 others injured in Balochistan on Saturday.

Reports in local media said the roadside explosion in Harnai district of Balochistan killed one employee of petroleum firm. The blast was caused by an IED device targeting a vehicle carrying employees of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL).

Security forces and rescuers rushed to the site. The victims were airlifted to hospital in provincial capital Quetta.

Terror group Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, police lodged a case against BLA militants and are investigating the matter.

Balochistan Chief Minister and other officials condemned the teeror attack as a reprehensible act of violence.