Pakistani forces thwart 3 terror attacks by BLA militants in Balochistan's Mach

Continuous attacks by Baloch armed groups were another grim reminder of the relentless rise of militant violence in southwestern Pakistan and the country's forces continue to fight the foreign-funded militants.

The recent attacks come in the Mach area of Balochistan, as Balochistan Liberation Army

ambushed Machh jail and state buildings.

Terrorists, who are mostly residing in Afghanistan and Iran, fired multiple rockets at buildings and jail, causing several explosions that also damaged residential areas.

Gunfire started after the terrorist attack and Pakistani forces ensued, prompting an urgent call for police personnel from across the sparsely populated region.

The government then declared an emergency in Machh’s hospitals, dealing with potential casualties.

Machh also witnessed a complete blackout, while the key highway connecting Quetta with Balochistan cities was closed.

After hours of fighting, security forces repulsed the attack by armed group, and no casualties were reported. A well-executed defence by forces in Machh forced attackers to retreat.