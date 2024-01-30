Pakistani forces thwart 3 terror attacks by BLA militants in Balochistan's Mach

Continuous attacks by Baloch armed groups were another grim reminder of the relentless rise of militant violence in southwestern Pakistan and the country's forces continue to fight the foreign-funded militants.
The recent attacks come in the Mach area of Balochistan, as Balochistan Liberation Army
ambushed Machh jail and state buildings.
Terrorists, who are mostly residing in Afghanistan and Iran, fired multiple rockets at buildings and jail, causing several explosions that also damaged residential areas.
Gunfire started after the terrorist attack and Pakistani forces ensued, prompting an urgent call for police personnel from across the sparsely populated region.
The government then declared an emergency in Machh’s hospitals, dealing with potential casualties.
Machh also witnessed a complete blackout, while the key highway connecting Quetta with Balochistan cities was closed.
After hours of fighting, security forces repulsed the attack by armed group, and no casualties were reported. A well-executed defence by forces in Machh forced attackers to retreat.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.