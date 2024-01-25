Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta on 'high alert' amid terror attacks threat

Over dozen terrorists got tasks to carry out attacks in major Pakistani cities
RAWALPINDI – Intelligence reports have sounded alarm over rising terror threats in major Pakistani cities as the country is facing a fresh wave of terrorism ahead of elections.
Police and other law enforcement forces across the South Asian nation are on high alert due to intelligence reports about potential terrorist activities by armed groups, including TTP.
Reports warned that around 17 suicide bombers got task to target key cities, leading authorities to increase security nationwide.
The warning unearthed plans by TTP's leadership for terror attacks in Pakistani cities. TTP allegedly received funds from Afghan officials, per reports.
In the attacks, TTP and its splinter groups used sophisticated weapons like night vision glasses and rocket launchers, to target law enforcement agencies.
Reports also suggest that Baloch armed groups are planning to target local communities, police, and law enforcement agencies, possibly with support from Indian intelligence.
Amid the threats, security measures have been beefed up at installations, city entrances, and exits.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
