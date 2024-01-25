Search

Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta on 'high alert' amid terror attacks threat

Over dozen terrorists got tasks to carry out attacks in major Pakistani cities

Web Desk
09:34 AM | 25 Jan, 2024
Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta on 'high alert' amid terror attacks threat
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Intelligence reports have sounded alarm over rising terror threats in major Pakistani cities as the country is facing a fresh wave of terrorism ahead of elections.

Police and other law enforcement forces across the South Asian nation are on high alert due to intelligence reports about potential terrorist activities by armed groups, including TTP.

Reports warned that around 17 suicide bombers got task to target key cities, leading authorities to increase security nationwide.

The warning unearthed plans by TTP's leadership for terror attacks in Pakistani cities. TTP allegedly received funds from Afghan officials, per reports.

In the attacks, TTP and its splinter groups used sophisticated weapons like night vision glasses and rocket launchers, to target law enforcement agencies.

Reports also suggest that Baloch armed groups are planning to target local communities, police, and law enforcement agencies, possibly with support from Indian intelligence.

Amid the threats, security measures have been beefed up at installations, city entrances, and exits. 

Pakistan Army shows serious concerns over TTP safe havens in Afghanistan

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

10:32 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Dua Zehra: Karachi teen, who flees home and later recovered, shines ...

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

01:34 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Cold wave conditions continue in capital, ...

11:00 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Islamabad IGP shares update on schools, market closure amid security ...

09:29 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other sections closed for traffic due to ...

Pakistan

12:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Fear grips Islamabad as man found hanging dead from I-9 bridge

12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

11:20 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

03:17 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Islamabad's top cop shares video message over security threats to ...

01:05 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital remains in clutches of cold ...

12:47 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

PTI candidate for NA-119 withdraws in support of Maryam Nawaz

Advertisement

Latest

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

Gold & Silver Rate

07:36 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: