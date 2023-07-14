Pakistan Army shows serious concerns over TTP safe havens in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army has expressed serious concerns on safe havens and liberty of action available to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued the statement as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison, where he was briefed on the recent terrorist attack in Zhob, Balochistan, in which nine soldiers were martyred.

The COAS Paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve.

ISPr said it is expected that interim Afghan Government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in Doha Agreement.

The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed. Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan.

Operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Quetta Corps.

Earlier this week, nine soldiers were martyred as terrorists launched a "dastardly attack" on the Pakistan Army's Zhob Garrison in Balochistan, the ISPR had said in a statement.