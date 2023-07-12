Nine soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in Zhob as Pakistan Army completes operation

The Pakistan Army completed a clearance operation in Zhob on Wednesday evening.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), five terrorists were killed in the operation.

Five soldiers also succumbed to their wounds that were sustained in clashes with the militants. Now the number of soldiers martyred in the Zhob operation has risen to 9, the ISPR said.

Earlier on Wednesday, militants launched an attack on the Zhob garrison in Pakistan's northern Balochistan Province.

According to the ISPR, terrorists’ initial attempt “to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty”.

“In the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary,” the ISPR said, adding that three “heavily armed terrorists” had been killed so far.

“A clearance operation by security forces is under way to apprehend remaining two terrorists as well,” the statement said.

It added, “Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan.”

Talking to the media, Zhob District Commissioner (DC) Azeem Kakar said the Cantonment area in Zhob was under attack.

He said that a civilian woman was killed when she was caught in the crossfire and five other civilians were wounded. The official added that the severely injured were being referred to Quetta.