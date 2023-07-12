Iran likely to offer visa-free entry for 60 countries

TEHRAN - Iran is exploring a proposal for easing border restrictions under which it may unilaterally drop visa requirements for passport holders from 60 countries, the deputy tourism minister said on Wednesday.

Ali-Asghar Shalbafian said the tourism ministry’s proposal to waive visa requirements for 60 countries is currently under consideration by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant authorities.

The deputy minister confirmed that the proposal was submitted to the President's office after Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi visited the tourism ministry.

As per the proposal, unilateral cancellation of visas with Muslim countries and neighboring states has been proposed with the aim to increase international arrivals.

Tourism seems to be rebounding in Iran as the tourism ministry announced earlier this month that the country recorded about 850,000 foreign tourist arrivals during the first two months of the year, which shows over 50 percent growth year on year, Tehran Times reported.

The statistics by the Bureau of the World Tourism Organization also portray favorable outcomes for the country as foreign tourist arrivals in 2022 grew 315 percent from a year earlier. Statistics say that around 4.1 million tourists visited the country in 2022, and 990,000 tourists landed in 2021.

Before the pandemic, Iran's tourism had constantly been growing and observers see the recovery as the travel restrictions have been lifted finally.

Iran, located in the Middle East, is a country with a rich history and cultural heritage. It offers diverse landscapes, from majestic mountains to deserts and beautiful coastlines along the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf. Iran is known for its architectural wonders, such as the ancient ruins of Persepolis and the stunning mosques of Isfahan. The country's cuisine, art, and literature also reflect its vibrant cultural identity. With warm hospitality and a deep sense of tradition, Iran invites visitors to explore its enchanting blend of ancient history and modern life.

The country offers numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and other UNESCO World Heritage list. The normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia might also help the recovery of tourism for the country which says it has been portrayed in a bad light by the Western media propaganda as well.