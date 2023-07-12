Iran likely to offer visa-free entry for 60 countries

TEHRAN - Iran is exploring a proposal for easing border restrictions under which it may unilaterally drop visa requirements for passport holders from 60 countries, the deputy tourism minister said on Wednesday.
Ali-Asghar Shalbafian said the tourism ministry’s proposal to waive visa requirements for 60 countries is currently under consideration by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant authorities.
The deputy minister confirmed that the proposal was submitted to the President's office after Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi visited the tourism ministry.
As per the proposal, unilateral cancellation of visas with Muslim countries and neighboring states has been proposed with the aim to increase international arrivals.
Tourism seems to be rebounding in Iran as the tourism ministry announced earlier this month that the country recorded about 850,000 foreign tourist arrivals during the first two months of the year, which shows over 50 percent growth year on year, Tehran Times reported.
The statistics by the Bureau of the World Tourism Organization also portray favorable outcomes for the country as foreign tourist arrivals in 2022 grew 315 percent from a year earlier. Statistics say that around 4.1 million tourists visited the country in 2022, and 990,000 tourists landed in 2021.
Before the pandemic, Iran's tourism had constantly been growing and observers see the recovery as the travel restrictions have been lifted finally.
Iran, located in the Middle East, is a country with a rich history and cultural heritage. It offers diverse landscapes, from majestic mountains to deserts and beautiful coastlines along the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf. Iran is known for its architectural wonders, such as the ancient ruins of Persepolis and the stunning mosques of Isfahan. The country's cuisine, art, and literature also reflect its vibrant cultural identity. With warm hospitality and a deep sense of tradition, Iran invites visitors to explore its enchanting blend of ancient history and modern life.
The country offers numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and other UNESCO World Heritage list. The normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia might also help the recovery of tourism for the country which says it has been portrayed in a bad light by the Western media propaganda as well.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.