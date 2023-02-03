Search

Immigration

UAE visa authenticity can be checked online; here is the process

Web Desk 11:56 PM | 3 Feb, 2023
UAE visa authenticity can be checked online; here is the process
Source: Image by cytis from Pixabay

 DUBAI - Checking the validity and authenticity of residence visa has always been a hassle for those living in United Arab Emirates; however, the process is now much easier.

Generally, UAE residents remember the month when their residence visas are scheduled to expire, but the exact date is sometimes forgotten and as the month approaches, we have to check our passport hidden somewhere to check its validity.

And it is a fact that most of us don’t even remember where we keep our passports and only take them out when we have to travel.

The anomaly has been resolved by the UAE authorities now as for checking the residence visa validity, you just need to have a photocopy of the passport or a scanned version on your phone.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has now provided the option of checking the visa validity through its website. 

Apart from checking whether the visa is still valid, it can also be checked whether the issued visa is authentic or not, thus helping you to avoid any scams in this regard.

The following procedure can be opted to check the visa validity using your passport:

Step 1: Visit this link

Step 2: Select the 'Passport Information' button.

Step 3: Select either 'residency' or 'visa'.

Step 4: Enter passport number and passport expiry date.

Step 5: Enter nationality from the dropdown on the right. A corresponding number will appear on the box on the left.

Step 6: Select the captcha check box and click on search. The page will now display your visa details along with date of expiry.

Using this method, the process has been made easier and just a few clicks away, Khaleej Times reported. Next time, you don’t need to sift through your cabinets for your passports and only a scanned copy can work for you.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

UAE tourist visa overstayers at risk of absconding case; here are the details

10:28 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Portugal's immigration agency being taken to court over delays in Golden Visa processing

10:58 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Heading to UK? These official tips can streamline visa processing of UAE residents

11:38 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Transit Visa holders can now drive rented cars to explore Saudi Arabia

11:49 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Thinking to work in Canada? Here's a guide on Canada Open Work Permit

04:18 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Visa irregularities: UAE prosecutes more than 10,500 illegal residents in 2022

09:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UAE visa authenticity can be checked online; here is the process

11:56 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 3, 2023

08:00 AM | 3 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 272.25 273.25
Euro EUR 297.32 297.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 333.31 333.61
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.03 73.33
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.49 71.80
Australian Dollar AUD 188.9 191.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.73 720.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.95 203.15
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.11 39.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.76 886.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: