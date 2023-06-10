These 13 countries can visit Canada visa-free: Details inside

TORONTO - The government of Canada has relaxed the requirements for 13 countries to visit the country as they would no longer require visas.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the addition of these countries to the electronic travel authorization (eTA) program after which visitors from these countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa can now apply for an eTA instead of a visa when traveling to Canada by air.

The countries eligible for the said relaxation are as under:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Costa Rica

Morocco

Panama

Philippines

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Under the fresh guidelines, travelers can visit Canada for up to six months for either business or leisure. The move is also seen as a positive development for growing Canada’s economy by facilitating more travel, tourism, and international business.

“Canada is a destination of choice for so many around the world. We’re making it easier for more people to visit Canada, whether they’re coming to do business, sightsee or reunite with family and friends. Expanding the eTA program to include countries like the Philippines is also an important part of our Indo-Pacific Strategy, as we look to further engage in the region, build on people-to-people ties and make travel to Canada easier, faster and safer for everyone,” Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs said on the development,

It has also been clarified that those who already have a valid visa can continue to use it to travel to Canada.

Moreover, those who are not eligible for an eTA, or who are traveling to Canada by means other than air (for example, by car, bus, train and boat—including by cruise ship), will still need a visitor visa.

Authorities expect that the decision will also divert thousands of applications from Canada’s visa caseload, allowing them to streamline visa applications more efficiently and effectively benefitting all visa applicants.

To check whether you are eligible for eTA, travelers can visit Canada.ca/eTA to see the details and procedure for applying.