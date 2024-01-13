Search

Pilgrims likely to avail air taxi service as Saudi Arabia revolutionizes travel

Web Desk
06:41 PM | 13 Jan, 2024
RIYADH - Muslims from across the world might have a truly enthralling experience in the near future as the authorities in Saudi Arabia are looking to deploy air taxis in the kingdom.

The state-owned Saudia airline has contracted the purchase of 100 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft from a German manufacturer.

The 'Lilium jets' might be used to shuttle between the King Abdulaziz airport in Jeddah and airstrips in Mecca hotels near the Grand Mosque and places of religious significance.

The director of the group’s corporate communication Abdullah Al Shahrani confirmed the development and told Saudi news port Akhbar24 that the eVTOL aircraft can carry up to six passengers.

Currently, the Saudi carrier is in discussion with legal institutions in the country to obtain flying permits for this type of electric aircraft which has not been used in the country on a commercial basis. 

Al Shahrani said that if permissions are granted, it would mark a “qualitative” turn in transportation during the seasons of Umrah and the annual Hajj pilgrimage. 

“This aircraft will be used for the first time in the kingdom,” he added but did not reveal any date for operation of the service.

Saudi Arabia welcomes around 2 million Muslims from across the world for the Hajj season while the number of Umrah pilgrims crosses over 13 million.

The kingdom is trying to provide the best facilities to the pilgrims from different countries and transportation is one of the most important aspects of Hajj primarily because managing the logistics of millions of people every year is a daunting task in itself.

Apart from transportation, the government is also keen to focus on easing the visa procedures and has also improved the Nusuk platform for issuing permits. 

The kingdom has also permitted its citizens to apply to invite their friends to visit the country and perform Umrah; soon, a unified visa platform on the pattern of Schengen Visa will also be launched to facilitate the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

If air taxis are allowed to operate, Muslims would have another exciting experience, and especially the elderly and patients would find it much more comfortable to perform Umrah and Hajj.

